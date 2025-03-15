Rareview Capital LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rareview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.6% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

