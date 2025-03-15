Rareview Capital LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Rareview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,159 shares during the quarter. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

