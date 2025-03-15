Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.78. 14,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 371,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $959.79 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,481,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $8,489,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter worth about $5,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

