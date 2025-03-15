Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AON were worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AON by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $399.34 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.36 and a 200-day moving average of $368.72.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

