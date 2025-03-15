United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 0.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $623.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.27 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

