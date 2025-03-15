First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IYW opened at $146.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

