Associated Banc Corp Acquires 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $378.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

