Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $48,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $563.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

