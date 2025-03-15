Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,265 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $168.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.75. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.