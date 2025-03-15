First National Trust Co Sells 376 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 94,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

