Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $369.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

