Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 179,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,635 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

