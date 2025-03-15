Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.54 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

