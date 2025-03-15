Short Interest in Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Increases By 140.6%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the February 13th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ratch Group Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RGPCF opened at $1.13 on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

About Ratch Group Public

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in generation and sale of electricity and steam in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, International Power Projects, and Related Business and Infrastructure.

