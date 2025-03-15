HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,532,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,545,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,278,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.89. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.39 and a 1-year high of $272.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.