SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $264.12, but opened at $257.74. SAP shares last traded at $256.73, with a volume of 185,902 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $42,000.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.