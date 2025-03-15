Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1,510.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,943 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $65,520,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

