McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $300.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

