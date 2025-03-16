Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $30,338.88 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $30,338.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,719.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -0.19. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

