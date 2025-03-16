Tredje AP fonden Sells 8,010 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Rollins were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,251,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,347,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,471,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 in the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $51.44 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins Company Profile



Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

