Tredje AP fonden Sells 13,092 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $70,185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,265,000 after purchasing an additional 506,491 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 929,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 396,607 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,412,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,224,000 after purchasing an additional 359,566 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $16,256,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

