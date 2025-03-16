Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

