Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Trimmed by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $196.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day moving average is $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

