Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 142,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Navigator has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NVGS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator
Navigator Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $13.68 on Friday. Navigator has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Navigator Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Navigator’s payout ratio is 16.67%.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Navigator
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.