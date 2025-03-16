Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $453,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

GTLS opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.08.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

