Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 11,488 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.3 %

UHS opened at $167.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average is $200.95. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

