Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Andy Dignan Sells 700 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) President Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $21,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,730.20. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andy Dignan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $94,373.20.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.39, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $63.79.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

