Altus Power (AMPS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Altus Power to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter.

Altus Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Altus Power stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $795.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 71,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $349,400.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,023,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,756,347.36. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $43,320.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,088,231 shares in the company, valued at $20,073,214.21. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $437,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

