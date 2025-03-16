Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Sacks Parente Golf to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPGC opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.59. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Sacks Parente Golf’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 17th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 14th.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 85.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.