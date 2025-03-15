Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Decreases By 50.0%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of MDRR stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.35. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.59. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.07% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

