Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Onfolio Stock Performance

Shares of ONFO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 12,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Onfolio has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

