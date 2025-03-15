John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 454,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 274,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HTD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. 62,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,983. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

