Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Up 47.3% in February

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 730.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 926,510 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 890,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 594,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 285,513 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 415,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 252,120 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

RA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 297,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,601. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 10.52%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

