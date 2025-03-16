Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 13.5% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 13.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.68. The company has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
