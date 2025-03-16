Analysts Set IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Target Price at C$5.33

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price objective on IsoEnergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IsoEnergy
Insider Activity at IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Price Performance
Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87. IsoEnergy has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.
About IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.