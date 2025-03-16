Analysts Set IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Target Price at C$5.33

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price objective on IsoEnergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$324,679.50. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87. IsoEnergy has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

