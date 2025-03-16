Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,064 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,863,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 539.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 687,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 579,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.95 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

