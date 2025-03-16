Johnny Trotter Purchases 6,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

