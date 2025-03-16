Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.