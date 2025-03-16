Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 72,547 iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 121,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWK stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.