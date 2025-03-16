Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $51.89.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
