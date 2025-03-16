Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in argenx by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $604.96 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $349.86 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $638.20 and its 200-day moving average is $596.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -687.45 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARGX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

