Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.10 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

