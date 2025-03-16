Signature Wealth Management Group Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,223,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

