Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $607,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.