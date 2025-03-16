Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

