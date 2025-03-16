Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Down 34.1% in February

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

TCBIO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 21,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

