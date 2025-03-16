Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,061,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,888 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $122,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,045,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

