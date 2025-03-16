Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.