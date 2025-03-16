Facet Wealth Inc. Has $438.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $438,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $154.17 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

