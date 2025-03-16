GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) versus ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Financial Contrast

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GoDaddy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARB IOT Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 6 9 1 2.69 ARB IOT Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoDaddy and ARB IOT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $213.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Given GoDaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than ARB IOT Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and ARB IOT Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.57 billion 5.44 $936.90 million $6.45 27.30 ARB IOT Group $58.19 million 0.31 -$11.65 million N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than ARB IOT Group.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 20.49% 176.06% 8.94% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoDaddy beats ARB IOT Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers’ domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers’ online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

